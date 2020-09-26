San Bernardino County will begin sending vote-by-mail ballots Monday, Oct. 5.
Every resident in California who is registered to vote in the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election will automatically receive a ballot, whether they request them or not. Postage is pre-paid.
Residents who do not want to mail their ballots may drop them off at four exterior drop box locations starting Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The locations in Chino are the Chino Airport on Merrill Avenue, the Chino Police Department on Guardian Way, and Chino City Hall on Central Ave.
In Chino Hills the location is the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library.
Residents who wish to vote in person have four days to do so. They may go to their designated polling location beginning Oct. 31 and ending Election Day, Nov. 3.
Tracking ballots
The California Secretary of State is offering a new way for voters to track their vote-by-mail ballots.
The “Where’s My Ballot” tool informs voters when their ballots are received and counted. To sign up, visit wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.
Resiger to vote
The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 19. To register, visit vote.ca.gov and click on the yellow “register to vote” tab.
If residents miss the deadline, they may register until 8 p.m. on Election Day at any voting location in the county under a process called “conditional voter registration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.