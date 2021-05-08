Chino resident Walt Pocock, a planning commissioner and president of the Kiwanis Club, has been appointed to fill the term of Mark Hargrove, who died March 28 creating a vacancy for the District 2 seat.
The Chino City Council voted for Mr. Pocock 3-0 on Tuesday, with Mayor Eunice Ulloa absent.
Mr. Pocock will take the oath of office at the May 18 council meeting.
Mr. Pocock has been active in Chino for many years, serving on the planning commission for 21 years, and the community services commission for six years.
He spearheads the successful Kiwanis Corn Feed Run car show.
Mayor Ulloa said during a council meeting last month that district boundaries are expected to change because of the 2020 Census and that she would like the council to appoint somebody who does not intend to run for the District 2 seat in 2022.
City Manager Matt Ballantyne said the city would save approximately $249,000 in special election costs.
District 2 covers the northeast area of Chino.
Mr. Pocock stated he has no intention to run in the 2022 election and will not return to the Chino Planning Commission.
