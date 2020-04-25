Tribute to Kobe
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Purple poppies with gold pistils were planted in honor of the late Lakers great Kobe Bryant at the Chino Hills home of Ken Veltman in the 14800 block of Ash Drive, north of Chino Hills Parkway. He and his daughter have been Lakers’ fans for many years. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.