Parents are invited to the 2022 Family and Community Engagement Summit hosted by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Parents should meet at the Family Engagement Center on the Chino Valley Adult School campus at 12970 Third St. in Chino at 7:15 a.m. for a bus ride to Cal State San Bernardino.
