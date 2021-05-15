Walt Pocock, a planning commissioner for 21 years, will be sworn in as Chino councilman representing District 2 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 in council chambers at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
He was appointed May 4 by the council to fill the term of Mark Hargrove who died March 28.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa recommended Mr. Pocock for the appointment that ends in November 2022.
Mr. Pocock organizes the popular Chino Kiwanis Club Corn Feed Run Car Show each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.