Fire board approves by-district voting map

Fire district board members last month approved a by-district voting map by a 4-1 vote that will be used for future elections, including two district seats that will be up for grabs this November.
The District 3 seat, currently held by Winn Williams of Chino, and District 5, held by Mike Kreeger of Chino Hills, will be up for election in November.
Both board members were elected in 2018.
The District 1 seat held by Sarah Ramos-Evinger of Chino Hills, the District 2 seat held by Harvey Luth of Chino, and the District 4 seat held by John DeMonaco will not be on the ballot until the 2024 election.
Board members had two maps to choose from during its March 9 meeting—Map 104 and Map 105—and approved Map 105 with Mr. Williams voting no.
“I felt Map 104 had a better layout,” he said.
Mr. Williams said he would have liked to see the district divided into four districts with one seat available for vote by the entire Chino Valley.
District 1 emcompasses most of west Chino Hills with District 2 covering the northeast area of Chino
District 3 covers mostly north Chino, District 4 has parts of both Chino and Chino Hills in the middle of the Chino Valley, and District 5 covers south Chino and Chino Hills, including the Preserve area of Chino and the Buttefield Ranch and areas near Chino Hills State Park in Chino Hills.
Board members began the process of transitioning from an at-large election to a by-district electorial system in January 2021, and began holding public hearings in October to outline its steps to change its election process.
Several maps were drawn and board members narrowed it down to two at its February meeting.
Demographics for the approved map show 34,592 people live in District 1, 35,044 live in District 2, 32.788 reside in District 3, 34,900 live in District 4, and 33.380 reside in District 5.
Earlier this year, the Chino Valley School District board approved its own by-district map.
The cities of Chino and Chino Hills have already adopted by-district voting.
