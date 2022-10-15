Mom and daughter to compete in bikini competition

After months of preparation, Carol Arredondo, 56, will compete in a bodybuilding bikini competition with her 25-year-old daughter Calah Arredondo today (Oct. 15) in Washington.
The Chino Hills resident, who has been competing since she was 34, decided to come out of a five-year retirement when her daughter said she was entering a bikini competition.
“A light bulb went off,” Mrs. Arredondo said. “I thought it would be something fun we could do together, and the memories will last a lifetime.”
Mrs. Arredondo, a dental hygienist, has competed in 12 bikini competitions and has placed either first, second, or third in each of them. Her daughter, Calah, placed first at her first bikini competition in 2018.
Calah said she watched her mom compete when she was growing up. “I remember seeing my mom with her makeup and her pretty jeweled suit and I thought it was amazing,” she said.
The two have been preparing for months with rigorous workouts, extreme meal plans, and gallons of water for their competition at the Washington State Natural Bodybuilding and Bikini Championships in Arlington, Washington. Mrs. Arredondo will compete in the “Over 40” division and Calah will be in the “Masters” division.
“One of the main reasons I do this is for my health,” Mrs. Arredondo said. “I took care of my mom who was bedridden for six years after she had a massive stroke. She had diabetes and high blood pressure.”
Mrs. Arredondo said she wants to become the best version of herself and show other women that they can reinvent themselves at any age. “It is harder when you get older, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it,” Mrs. Arredondo said.
Calah, a registered nurse, said she has always enjoyed challenges and pushing herself “to places that are hard to reach.”
She grew up playing sports, including varsity volleyball at Ayala High, gymnastics, club sports, and CrossFit.
She described training for a bikini competition as a selfish sport. “You have to plan your day around everything, your cardio, meals, workouts, all of it, every single day,” Calah said. “It’s time-consuming, mentally draining, and physically exhausting.”
In preparation for the competition, the mother and daughter double their cardio sessions four times a week, lift weights six times a week, and eat every three hours to ensure they have enough fats, protein, and carbs to sustain their workouts.
In the last four months, the two have given up cheat meals, dessert, and sugar, including substitute sugars. “I even have to limit my gum,” Mrs. Arredondo said.
Calah said they are often approached by people at the gym who feel inspired by them. Occasionally, they receive negative comments on their training and physique. Sometimes people ask, ‘why are you doing that?’ Calah said. Mrs. Arredondo said she was once told “you look sick.”
Mrs. Arredondo said she’s grateful for the support she receives from her husband Marco, who also participated in bodybuilding and CrossFit competitions. Their 28-year-old daughter, Casey, has also competed in CrossFit.
The Arredondos made clean eating and daily exercise a priority in their family life. “We had one cheat meal and dessert once a week,” Mrs. Arredondo said. “It was just part of our lives.”
Mrs. Arredondo said there are days when she doesn’t feel motivated to work out, but she pushes herself to do it anyway.
“You can’t rely on motivation because it doesn’t last, so you just have to go even if you don’t feel like doing it,” she said. “Consistency is the key and not allowing doubt to enter your mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.