Mom and daughter to compete in bikini competition

Carol Arredondo, left, is shown with her daughter, Calah, during a recent family trip to Lake Havasu. 

 Submitted photo

After months of preparation, Carol Arredondo, 56, will compete in a bodybuilding bikini competition with her 25-year-old daughter Calah Arredondo today (Oct. 15) in Washington. 

The Chino Hills resident, who has been competing since she was 34, decided to come out of a five-year retirement when her daughter said she was entering a bikini competition. 

