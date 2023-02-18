Construction of the two-story administration building for the Chino Valley School District on Ramona Avenue in Chino is inching closer to the finish line, along with a nearby warehouse on Yorba Avenue.
The project is expected to be completed by June, said Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent of facilities, planning, and operations division.
The 60,000-square-foot administration building, located at 13461 Ramona Ave., and a 325,300-square-foot warehouse, at 13404 Yorba Ave., are being constructed by Xebec Building Company under an agreement that would allow the builder to construct a warehouse on district land with no lease payments for 66 years.
The agreement with Xebec was approved by the school board in February 2020.
The administration building will include a board room, assessment center, superintendent’s office, business services, student support services, attendance, special education, curriculum, technology, communications, facilities, human resources, and other departments.’
The bus yard will remain at 5130 Riverside Drive where the district office and school board room have been located since 1980.
Xebec is responsible for all costs associated with developing and constructing the two buildings, including environmental studies, street improvements, utility tie-ins and entitlements, and construction costs.
Xebec’s proposal listed $13.8 million for construction of the district building but at zero cost to the district, Mr. Stachura said.
In June 2022, Xebec agreed to complete sidewalk, street, asphalt, streetlights, signing, striping, and sewer improvements to Ramona Avenue between Danito Court and Buena Vista Continuation High School at a cost of $373,500.
