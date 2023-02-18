Construction of the two-story administration building for the Chino Valley School District on Ramona Avenue in Chino is inching closer to the finish line, along with a nearby warehouse on Yorba Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed by June, said Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent of facilities, planning, and operations division.

