A shaded playground with poured-in-place surfacing will be built at Walnut Park, located between Ramona and Yorba Avenues, within the next two years to replace its current worn-out equipment.
The Chino City Council accepted a grant on Dec. 21 from the State Department of Parks and Recreation for $232,854 to restore the play area.
The State’s Parks and Water Bond Act of 2019 provides funding for parks and recreation opportunities in underserved communities.
The city applied for the grant on Nov. 9.
Community Services Director Linda Reich said improvements will include new play equipment with shade sails, benches, playground lighting, flexible surfacing, and an accessible picnic table.
Based on the grant’s guidelines, the project must be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.
