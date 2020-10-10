Detective Chris Hughes of the Chino Hills Police Station

Detective Chris Hughes of the Chino Hills Police Station shows the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department “pink patch” depicting the pink ribbon symbolizing breast cancer awareness inside the county emblem. The patches are selling for $10, with all proceeds going to Susan G. Komen Inland Empire, a breast cancer organization. County sheriff’s spokesperson Jodi Miller said final details on distribution to local stations, including the Chino Hills station, will be posted soon at facebook.com/sbcountysheriff.

