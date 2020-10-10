Detective Chris Hughes of the Chino Hills Police Station shows the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department “pink patch” depicting the pink ribbon symbolizing breast cancer awareness inside the county emblem. The patches are selling for $10, with all proceeds going to Susan G. Komen Inland Empire, a breast cancer organization. County sheriff’s spokesperson Jodi Miller said final details on distribution to local stations, including the Chino Hills station, will be posted soon at facebook.com/sbcountysheriff.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting victim found at Chino Valley Medical Center refuses to talk with Chino Police
- Suspect arrested in Chino Pop Warner football equipment theft
- Man arrested twice in 24 hours in Chino Hills
- Chino Hills' Aaron Cervantes transferred from Orange County Soccer Club to Glasgow Rangers F.C. of Scottish Premier League
- Carjacking suspects arrested; Chino Police officer escapes injury after being shot at Thursday morning in Chino
- Montclair resident brings incendiary device to Chino Hills Police Department
- Pumpkin fest gripped by state hands
- Corn harvest continues family legacy in Chino
- Election 2020
- Pedestrian killed after struck by a car Thursday morning on Pine Avenue in Chino
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.