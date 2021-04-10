A Vietnam War exhibit formerly at the Chino Senior Center was placed in the lobby of American Legion Post 299 on Central Avenue in Chino on April 2.
Many of the items contained in the display cases were left by those paying their respects to the Vietnam Mobile Memorial Wall that came to Ayala Park for six days in 2016.
When the wall was dismantled, the heart-felt mementoes were gathered and collected for the display cases.
In the center of the two display cases is a vertical free-standing pine display box built by Ed Denzin, who helped organize the traveling wall efforts, that contains the “Fallen Soldier Battle Cross.”
The battlefield cross memorial consists of a soldier’s boots, rifle, dog tags, and helmet.
Mr. Denzin, Sal Morales and Danny Espinoza, then members of Vietnam Wall Committee built the display cases to house the items left behind by loved ones and added their own personal wartime possessions.
Items include letters, photos, challenge coins, a Vietnam phrase book and even a “Black Label” beer can.
Mr. Denzin said he is glad the Vietnam War display is “home” at the American Legion.
The American Legion and Chino Veterans of Foreign Wars 11546 worked with the City of Chino for two years to bring the wall to Chino for the Fourth of July celebration.
It was created and funded by residents of Antelope Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.