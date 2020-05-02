The Friends of the Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, to have been held June 7 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills, has been rescheduled to Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A pre-show dinner will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5; and the show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, both at Boys Republic, a residential center and school for troubled youth at 1907 Boys Republic Drive.
The fifth annual Steve McQueen Car Rally, taking participants on a drive through San Diego County to Corona with several stops along the way, in preparation of the Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, has been cancelled this year. It was to have begun on Friday, April 24.
The rally is tentatively scheduled for April 23 to 25 in 2021.
Tickets purchased for this year’s rally will be honored in 2021.
Plans are being made to use the same route and stops for next year with guests staying at the Pala Resort and Casino in north San Diego County.
Additional complimentary tickets received for the car show and movie with rally registration will be honored at the Labor Day event this year.
Updates are available at www.stevemcqueen carshow.com.
Information: Boys Republic, 628-1217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.