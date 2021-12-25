Chino police arrested two drivers and issued 12 ciatations Dec. 17 during a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 4900 block of Riverside Drive in Chino.
More than 875 drivers passed through the checkpoint, which took place between 6 p.m. and midnight, Chino police said. The 12 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without a license or driving on a suspended or revoked license, police said. “The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” police said.
