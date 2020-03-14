High school students who would like to gain experience in local government are encouraged by the city of Chino Hills to apply for service on the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission.
The commission includes a non-voting student member who must be a Chino Hills resident attending high school on a full-time basis.
The student must be a junior or senior during the 2020/2021 school year and must be in good academic standing.
The commission meets the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. to discuss items relating to parks, recreation, trails, community events, wildlife preservation and recreation programs.
Mayor Art Bennett will interview applicants and plans to recommend an appointment to the city council at the April 28 meeting.
The new member will serve through April 30, 2021.
Applications have been provided to Ayala and Chino Hills high schools and are available at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, or online at chinohills.org/Parksan dRecApplication.
Completed applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, by 4 p.m. Friday, April 3.
Information: 364-2620.
