Four men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in the past 10 days in connection with at least three smash and grab robberies of jewelry stores in Upland and Claremont and a Nov. 27 heist of a Chino Hills store where four suspects got away with $200,000 in jewelry.
Jonathan Ivory Williamson, 36, of Upland; Dalon Earl La Flora, 29, a parolee from Los Angeles; Gerald Francis Kay, 30, a parolee from Fontana, Jahaad Roshun Crawford, 30, of Pasadena who is on federal probation, and a 17-year-old teen are facing several charges, including robbery, according to the Upland and Chino Hills police departments.
The four adults were arrested Dec. 30 in Upland and Ontario, while the teen was booked Tuesday into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall, police said.
The unidentified teen was arrested at a business in Pomona, Chino Hills Police Sgt. Narcie Sousa said. He was arrested with another male after both were found in possession of loaded firearms, the sergeant said. Detectives connected the teen to the Chino Hills robbery, Sgt. Sousa said.
Upland police said four people entered a jewelry store in the 300 block of S. Mountain Ave., at 2:37 p.m. Dec. 30 and deployed bear spray on everyone in the business.
“However, the business owner thwarted the attack by brandishing a legally-possessed firearm,” Upland Police said in a statement. “The suspects fled in a getaway vehicle that was waiting right outside.” No one inside the store was injured.
As Upland police began an investigation into the robbery, they received a call from Chino Hills Police who gave Upland detectives information about the Nov. 27 smash and grab robbery of the Diamond and Design Jewelry store at 4505 Chino Hills Parkway in the Commons at Chino Hills shopping center.
“They had reason to believe these suspects were also responsible for other recent violent robberies in Claremont and Chino Hills,” Upland police said. Upland police found the suspects’ vehicle in the 500 block of W. Diamond Court in Upland, and Chino Hills detectives found other suspects at Ramona Avenue and Holt Boulevard in Ontario. A search warrant was served on an Upland apartment where another suspect was found and taken into custody.
San Bernardino County jail records show Mr. Williamson is being held on $700,000 bail with Mr. La Flora and Mr. Kay booked on $450,000 bail apiece. Mr. Crawford is being held on $200,000 and a no-bail warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s office, jail records show.
All four suspects are being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
During the Chino Hills robbery, four suspects sprayed a chemical substance at employees and demanded them to the back of the store as they used tools to smash open display cases and flee with $200,000 in jewelry, Chino Hills police said.
