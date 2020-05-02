The Chino Valley school district’s Measure G Citizen’s Oversight Committee will receive its regularly scheduled update on school facilities construction projects, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 in the board room at the district office, 5130 Riverside
Drive, Chino.
Wednesday’s meeting will be facilitated by assistant superintendent of facilities, planning and operations Greg Stachura at the school district board room.
Mr. Stachura and some district staff will attend the meeting in person and the members of the citizen’s committee will participate via teleconference.
The public may attend the meeting in person in the district board room.
There will be limited seating and social distancing will be observed.
Community members may also submit comments via email up until 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting for inclusion in the record. Email comments to greg_stachura@chino.k12.ca.us
The committee, comprised of members of the community, oversees the expenditures from the $750 million school construction and modernization bond that was approved by voters in 2016.
One of the top projects for the bond is the reconstruction of Chino High, which was built in the early 1950s.
