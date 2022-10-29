Fire damages upstairs bedroom
Chino Valley Fire photo

Chino Valley firefighters extinguish a fire Monday afternoon in a second-story bedroom at 2928 Buckhaven Road in Chino Hills, near Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue. Heavy smoke was billowing from the bedroom when firefighters arrived at 2 p.m., officials said. The fire was extinguished and did not spread to other parts of the house. Two adults lived at the home. The fire district’s Community Liaison Officer assisted with displacement. No injuries were reported. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.