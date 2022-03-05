Kimball opens
Champion photo by Brianna Munoz

Kimball Avenue, between Rincon Meadows and Euclid Avenue in The Preserve in Chino, is now open with one lane in each direction. The road will open to its fully improved area within the next two months, City of Chino officials said. The road had been closed since July 2021 for major road and storm drain improvements.

