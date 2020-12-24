The Chino Valley school district reported a balanced budget in its “First Interim Financial,” which states the district will meet its financial obligations for the 2020-2021 school year and two subsequent fiscal years.
The school board on Dec. 14 approved the report at a special meeting and authorized board president Joe Schaffer and Supt. Norm Enfield to sign positive certifications to the County Office of Education and the California Department of Education.
The board also approved the 2020-21 Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) Budget Overview for Parents.
The Learning Continuity Plan replaces the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) for the 2020-21 school year. Of projected expenditures of $321.4 million for the 2020-2021 school year, $41.7 is tied to the Learning Continuity Plan.
According to the report, the local spending plan includes social and emotional support and nutrition to students during the pandemic.
The district projects $312.2 million in revenue this year of which $251.7 million is unrestricted LCFF funds, $11.3 million is other state funds, $14.8 million, local funds, and $34.2 million, federal funds.
Of the $34.2 million in federal funds, $19.7 million is federal CARES Act funds.
Of the $251.7 million in LCFF Funds, $23 million is generated based on the enrollment of foster youth, English learner, and low-income students.
The $279.7 million not included in the local spending plan will be used for special education, regular education teacher and aides’ salaries and benefits, supplies, operational and capital expenditures and restricted local, state and federal expenditures.
