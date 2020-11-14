An environmental impact report and technical studies for a 131-acre site in Butterfield slated for 159 single-family homes was approved by the Chino Hills City Council at its Oct. 28 meeting.
The developer, Trumark Homes of Newport Beach, will pay for the $338,160 study to be undertaken by Helix Environmental Planning, Inc.
The project, to be called “Shady View,” will be built on the Abacherli property south of the Butterfield Ranch community.
Access to the property is proposed at the end of Shady View Drive and the end of Via La Cresta.
The site is bounded by the 71 Freeway to the east, Butterfield Ranch to the north, and open space with minor oil operations to the south and west.
The development would include 73 acres of private open space.
The remaining 60 acres will include the 159 homes with a density of 2.65 homes per acre, nearly half of what the current zoning allows, according to the applicant.
The one and two-story homes will range from 2,320-square-feet to 3,822-square-feet.
The homes will feature six floor plans with four architectural themes: Spanish, craftsman, cottage and Italianate, according to a city report.
The applicant will relocate oil storage tanks from their current location on the eastern side of the property to a location near the western property boundary, south of the proposed extension of Via La Cresta, or on a parcel to the west of the project, according to a city staff report.
During the same meeting, the council authorized the preparation of a transportation planning and traffic study with LLG for $36,625, to be funded by the developer.
The study will determine the project’s potential impacts to the city’s transportation networks and identify improvements.
