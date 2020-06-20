The Judicial Council of California voted to end the COVID-19 emergency bail schedule, effective today (June 20) as California begins its phased re-openings and courts are restoring services.
By a 17-2 vote, the Judicial Council voted to rescind the schedule that set bail at $0 for arrestees accused of lower-level crimes, a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in jails.
“The Judicial Council’s action better reflects the current needs of our state, which has different health concerns and restrictions county-to-county based on the threat posed by COVID-19,” said Justice Marsha Slough, a Judicial Council member and chair of the Executive and Planning Committee.
“We urge local courts to continue to use the emergency COVID-19 bail schedule where necessary to protect the health of the community, the courts, and the incarcerated. We are also asking courts to report back by today on whether they plan to keep the COVID-19 emergency bail schedule, or another reduced bail schedule.”
The Judicial Council adopted 13 emergency rules to balance providing access to justice with protecting the health and safety of the public, litigants, attorneys, court employees and judicial officers.
The Judicial Council has the option to re-institute the COVID-19 emergency bail schedule if health conditions worsen or change.
