Chino Valley Fire District will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania during a remembrance ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
The location was changed from Station 66 in Chino Hills to allow more space for social distancing, fire district officials said.
Face coverings are required.
It has been 20 years since 3,000 people were killed during the attack that began the two decades war in Afghanistan.
A year after the attacks, Chino Valley firefighters erected a Twin Towers memorial at Station 66, located at 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, that bears the names of the 343 New York City firefighters killed that day. A remembrance ceremony has been held at Station 6 every year except 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.