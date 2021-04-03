Lifelong Chino resident Mark Hargrove, a city councilman for three years, died March 28, two weeks after his 57th birthday that was celebrated with a drive-by event at his home.
Mr. Hargrove worked for the California Department of Corrections for 30 years, 20 of which were at the California Institution for Men in Chino.
He retired in 2017 as a lieutenant, serving as the prison spokesman for many years.
Mr. Hargrove, his wife Teri and all five of their children graduated from Chino High.
His parents graduated from Chino High in the early 1950s.
In 2018, he received the Frank Elder Award that honors individuals who have committed their lives to the Chino community and to the student-athletes of Chino High.
He served as the high school’s sports boosters president, founded the basketball boosters club, and served as its president.
Mr. Hargrove coached several youth sports including AYSO Region 67, Chino American Little League, Chino Pop Warner Football, City of Chino basketball, and Chino Girls Fastpitch softball.
After graduating from high school in 1982, Mr. Hargrove served in the U.S. Air Force from 1983 to 1987 where he achieved the rank of sergeant. Mr. Hargrove was appointed in 2017 to serve on the Chino Planning Commission.
He was elected in 2018 to the Chino City Council, winning in District 2 with 39 percent of the vote among three other candidates.
He was the city’s representative on the Santa Ana Watershed Advisory Council and the citizens advisory committee for the California Institution for Men and the California Institution for Women.
He was also a member of the Chino Valley Unified School District Measure G Oversight Committee and served as a board member for the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro stated on Monday that Mr. Hargrove quickly became a respected voice on the city council.
“Despite having to battle illness shortly after taking office, he continued to serve the community and participate on the council,” she said. “Mark made an impact on the community. His knowledge of the region, his straight-forward manner, and his thoughtful approach to policy earned him the respect of staff, elected officials, and the public.”
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa said, “Our entire community mourns Mark’s loss. He was a man that loved his family and saw the Chino community as an extension of that family.”
Information is not yet available about a memorial service.
