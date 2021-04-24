In the wetlands
A virtual tour of Chino Creek Wetlands is being offered by the IEUA and the City of Chino until today (April 24).
IEUA General Manager Shivaji Deshmukh said this year’s event is online but still serves as the ultimate “Go Green” information package for participants to explore resources and services available to them and to learn about the environment and natural resources.
Chino Hills
Mayor Brian Johsz called for the city’s first Neighborhood Cleanup Day in conjunction with Earth Day and Arbor Day from 8 to 11 a.m. (today) April 24. Residents are asked to pick up debris and litter in their neighborhoods on sidewalks, open space, parks, and trails.
Cleaning supply kits can be picked up from 8 to 11 a.m. at Pinehurst Park on Park Drive off Butterfield Ranch Road or the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino
In addition to the partnership with the IEUA during Earth Week, the City of Chino will host a residential community cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (April 24) at 13793 Redwood St. to dispose of green waste, concrete, brick, scrap metal, furniture, appliances, electronics, unwanted tires, and dirt. Proof of Chino residency is required. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing maintained.
Chino Hills State Park
An Earth Day event is scheduled for 9 a.m. today (April 24) at the Chino Hills State Park. Samantha Joseph of the California State Parks Foundation said volunteers will gather at the State Park to help with weed abatement following the large number of weeds that sprung up after the Blue Ridge Fire in October.
Volunteers will also provide cleanup and removal of non-native plants.
To find if there are any spots left, visit calparks.org/volunteer.
