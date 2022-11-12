Carbon Canyon fatality not known to community

A fatality occurred on Carbon Canyon Road in September but was not made public to the community via a news release as is typically the case with fatal accidents on the state highway.
According to Chino Hills Police Cpl. Steve Kessler, deputies responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision on Carbon Canyon Road near Carriage Hills Lane at 2:06 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
The driver was identified as Siavash Etehadieh, a 22-year-old resident of Chino Hills. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the corporal said.
The Champion inquired about the fatality after residents began posting on social media that a memorial had gone up on Carbon Canyon Road near Carriage Hills Lane and speculated if an accident had occurred.
Cpl. Kessler said press releases are not always written for incidents that occur in the city, but he said city officials were notified of the collision and the driver’s death.
Mayor Ray Marquez said if anybody is killed in Chino Hills, especially on Carbon Canyon Road, the community should be notified because the city is working to make the road safer.
He said Caltrans is attempting to implement traffic safety measures on the roadway and will be taking several steps in the near future.
Cpl. Kessler said five traffic collisions occurred on Carbon Canyon Road in October, with one involving a vehicle catching on fire.
None of the October collisions resulted in a fatality, he said.
The corporal said the Chino Hills Police Department routinely conducts extra patrols and traffic enforcement on Carbon Canyon Road.
Caltrans installed a digital speed sign on Oct. 22 at the top of the S-curves on Carbon Canyon Road facing drivers heading east/northeast and entering the switchbacks at the top, then proceeding downhill.
Capt. Garth Goodell said the proper notifications were made to the next of kin about the fatality, as well as to city staff and the city council.
He said the single vehicle accident was a result of the driver’s action at the time, which resulted in his vehicle leaving the roadway, and ultimately his passing.
He said the sheriff’s department will provide a press release for future traffic collisions that result in a fatality.
