Saturday, March 4
13th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K run-walk, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3270 or chinoyouthmuseum.com.
13th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K run-walk, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3270 or chinoyouthmuseum.com.
72nd annual Chino Relays high school track and field meet, 8:30 a.m., Chino High School stadium, 5431 Jefferson Ave. See Page A6.
“Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinochildrenstheatre.org or (909) 590-1149.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
“Alice in Wonderland,” 2:30 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinochildrenstheatre.org or (909) 590-1149.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chino hills.org.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. In-person only.
Sock Hop, 2 to 4 p.m., free for residents 50 and up, Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Light refreshments included.
Lenten fish fry meals, 5 to 7 p.m., 12686 Central Ave. Also on Friday, March 24.
“Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinochildrenstheatre.org or (909) 590-1149).
Stepping Up for Girls, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino High School, 5431 Jefferson Ave. Information: (909) 536-1932. See Page A4.
Chino High School Sports Boosters cornhole tournament, 10 a.m., American Legion Hall, 13759 Central Ave. Information: Scott_Rossen@chino.k12.ca.us
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Information: (951) 415-4507
“Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinochildrenstheatre.org or (909) 590-1149).
