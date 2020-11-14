Chino CARES Challenge Canned food drive
The City of Chino Teen Advisory Committee will hold a canned food drive for seniors from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20 at Ayala Park Operations Center near the batting cages at the 12th Street entrance, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Information: 334-3260.
Thanksgiving dinner boxes to be distributed
Caring for the Hills will distribute 70 turkeys and Thanksgiving dinner boxes at noon Saturday, Nov. 21 from Cecelia Street in Chino Hills. Families have already registered for the event. Due to COVID, the number of volunteers has been restricted, according to a volunteer.
Caring for the Hills will also donate Christmas dinner boxes to the community.
A local Girl Scout troop delivered more than 40 bags stuffed with groceries and items for the dinner boxes last week.
Thanksgiving table contest begins Nov. 19
The City of Chino Hills will hold a “Thanksgiving Tablescape” contest for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Hobby Lobby.
The contest will begin Thursday, Nov. 19 and end on Sunday, Nov. 29.
Residents may submit a photo of their Thanksgiving tablescape to chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
Three winners will be selected for the prizes.
Their names will be announced the week of Nov. 30.
Information: 364-2700.
Chino Neighborhood House
Chino Neighborhood House will collect toy donations from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21 in the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Cash and checks will be also be collected.
Unwrapped toys and sports equipment will be collected for children up to age 12 at several Chino Valley businesses through mid-December.
Toy drop boxes are located in Chino at Los Portales Restaurant, Papachino’s Restaurant, Old Fashion Donuts, Super Chili Burgers, Chino Neighborhood House, Cannataro’s Restaurant, Chino Café, Papa John’s Pizza, Chino Hills Pizza, Jia Pon Bakery, The Patio Grill and Cantina, Casa Sanchez, New York Pizzeria, Topos, The Perfect Spot, Andy’s Express Wash, and St. Margaret Mary Church and School.
In Chino Hills, locations are Bravo Burger, Baskin Robbins, and Archibald’s.
Information: Luis Calvo, 248-5665 or cnh91710@ya hoo.com.
Chino Hills Police collecting toys
The Chino Hills Police Department is accepting unwrapped toys for its holiday toy drive from Monday, Nov. 23 until Friday, Dec. 18 during business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the police lobby, 14077 Peyton Drive, in the government center.
Items will be accepted for needy children up to 16 years old.
Gift cards for teens and sports equipment are welcome.
A box wrapped in red holiday paper will be placed near the door.
Information: 364-2045.
McCoy holiday lights display
The McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills will be lit up with a holiday lights display for a drive-through experience from 5 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12, 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20 at 14280 Peyton Drive.
The event is for Chino Hills residents only. Reservations are required by visiting chinohills.org/holi daylights and clicking on “special events tickets.”
Information: 364-2700.
Gingerbread house decorating contest
Chino Hills households are invited to pick up a gingerbread house decorating kit between 6 to 8 p.m. in pre-registered time slots Tuesday, Dec. 1 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, and submit a photograph of the completed house by Monday, Dec. 17.
Cost is $15. The top three entries will receive a prize.
Registration is required to select a time slot.
Residents will have the opportunity to visit with Santa virtually when they pick up their gingerbread house kit.
To register, visit chinohills.org/gingerbreadhouse
Information: 364-2700.
Drive-through Christmas lunch
Chino Hills Active Adults ages 50 plus are invited to join a drive-through Christmas luncheon noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meals will be individually prepared and packaged for a safe distribution.
Residents must remain in their vehicles.
Chino Valley Fire District personnel will help distribute meals and prizes.
Cost is $10 per person.
To register, visit the recreation department at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, or visit chino hills.org/activeadults.
For assistance, call 364-2826.
a video of Santa reading the story between 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Cost is $20 per household that includes four kits.
Additional kits are $2 each. The event is limited to Chino Hills residents.
To register, visit chinohills.org and search for hot chocolate and story time with Santa.
Information: 364-2700.
Santa at The Shoppes
There will be no snow flurries at The Shoppes at Chino Hills this year but a COVID-compliant Santa Claus will be available for photos starting Friday, Dec. 4 and ending Thursday, Dec. 24. The team will disinfect the set between photos so patience is encouraged. For prices and hours, call 993-4157 or visit shoppesatchinohills.com.
