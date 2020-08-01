Journalism advisor Annette Deming announced Don Lugo High’s participation in PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs (SRL), a national journalism program to train middle and high school students to produce original, youth-focused news reports and connect them to opportunities to be mentored and supported by local PBS stations. The Quest News students will create video news stories based on current events and topics of the day with the opportunity to have their content published on the PBS NewsHour, which reaches over two million viewers nightly.
