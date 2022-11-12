Two residential projects at The Preserve will be discussed by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave:
KB Homes is seeking approval to construct 197 detached single-family homes on 19.4-acres at the northeast corner of Pine Avenue and East Preserve Loop.
Trumark Homes is asking for a one-year extension for its Rancho Miramonte master planned community proposed on the southeast corner of Chino-Corona Road and Cucamonga Avenue. The 273-acre community consists of 823 units, a recreation center, neighborhood park, seven pocket parks, perimeter trail system and open space/habitat conservation areas.
Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 or at the hearing.
