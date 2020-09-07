Three Tennessee men were arrested early Sunday morning several hours after three people were shot in Montclair, including a deceased victim who was dumped on a residential street in Chino, according to Montclair Police Department investigators.
Troy Qusnan Angew, 24, and Terrence Donnell Pirtle, 20, both of Humboldt, Tennessee and Jordan Damon Patrick, 20, of Trenton, Tennessee, were arrested by Wellton Border Patrol agents in Arizona at 5:16 a.m., more than 16 hours after the three people were shot, two fatally, on Bandera Street between Monte Vista and Ramona avenues in Montclair, police said.
“Investigation revealed the victims and suspects were possibly conducting an illegal drug transaction when shots rang out, killing one male on scene and wounding another” according to a Montclair Police statement. “The suspects (fled) and dropped off a deceased male and guns in Chino.”
Chino police said the unidentified victim, a resident of Tennessee, was dropped off in the area of Walnut Avenue, between 10th Street and Benson Avenue, near the Chino Valley Medical Center.
The victim was pronounced dead, police added.
Montclair officers were called at 1:02 p.m. Saturday to the shooting, finding one victim deceased next to his car and a second person with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. That victim was taken to a hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition, police said.
“A few minutes after the initial call in Montclair, Chino Police Department received a call of a dead body being dropped off on a residential street in their city,” Montclair police said in the statement. “Officers determined the body was related to our shooting. After tentatively identifying the body, it was learned he was possibly wanted in Tennessee for an unrelated attempted murder.”
Chino and Montclair police began a search for the suspects, who were believed to be in a 2019 black Dodge Charger.
The suspects were arrested in the Arizona town of Wellton, located on Interstate 8 about 200 miles east of San Diego.
“The three suspects were detained, questioned and arrested,” Montclair police said.
Mr. Pirtle, Mr. Patrick and Mr. Agnew were booked without bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
All three men are expected to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room on Wednesday, Sept. 9, records show.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Police Department at 628-1234 or the Montclair Police Department at 448-3604.
