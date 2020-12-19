Councilmembers Art Bennett and Cynthia Moran, who were re-elected to the Chino Hills city council in November, are seeking applications for all three commissions: public works, planning, and parks and recreation.
The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Commission members serve a term that coincides with the term of their nominating council member.
Terms of current appointees expired Nov. 30.
Commissioners appointed by Councilmembers Bennett and Moran must reapply if they are interested in continuing their service.
These appointees are Planning Commissioners Sheran Voigt and Patrick Hamamoto; Public Works Commissioner Mike Kleczko; and Parks and Recreation Commissioners Jennifer Holtkamp and Robert Gavela.
Public Works Commissioner Bill McDonnell, an appointment of Mr. Bennett, recently moved from the city.
Applications are available at chinohills.org/commis sionapplication and at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, at the main reception desk on the second floor in the city clerk’s lobby.
Interested persons should return a completed application to the Chino Hills City Clerk by mail or delivered to the city clerk’s office.
The address is City Clerk’s Office, Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California 91709.
Interviews may be scheduled at the councilmembers’ discretion.
Councilmembers expect to make their nominations at the Jan. 12 city council meeting.
Members of the city council must affirm the appointment.
The new commissioners’ terms will be effective through the end of their appointing councilmember’s term which is Nov. 30, 2024. Information: city clerk’s office, 364-2620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.