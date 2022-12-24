All City of Chino facilities will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26.
City facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THIS SERVICE IS THE EXACT REPLICA OF OUR NEWSPAPER - PAGE BY PAGE AS IF IT WERE IN YOUR HANDS. BECOME A MEMBER TODAY!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$39.00
|for 365 days
|2 Year Access
|$78.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$117.00
|for 1095 days
|4 Year Access
|$156.00
|for 1460 days
Get Started in accessing our paid content at no additional fee for the duration of your membership. To signup for a new membership please click here.
If missed delivery or wet paper please call our office 909-628-5501 ext 110 Leave a detailed message with name, address, and phone number. Readers must call before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Re-deliveries are available for Chino residents until 1 p.m. Saturdays.
All City of Chino facilities will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26.
City facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Most Chino facilities will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 30 except for the Ayala Park batting cages and the Chino Youth Museum. Ayala Park Batting Cages will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Chino Youth Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chino facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Chino Senior Center will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. and the Preserve Community Center will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
All Chino facilities will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2.
Chino Hills city facilities will be closed through Monday, Jan. 2. Facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
City staff will be available “on-call” to respond to emergencies, such as water leaks or downed trees, after hours, and on holidays and weekends by calling (909) 364-2860.
Trash and recycling collection will not be delayed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day since the holidays fall on a Sunday, which is a non-collection day.
Chino Valley Unified School District campuses closed Friday, Dec. 16. School will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Post offices will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1, and Jan. 2 and there will be no mail delivery those days.
The Chino and Chino Hills Branch libraries will be closed Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2 and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan 3.
The Champion office will be closed Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.