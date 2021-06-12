The City of Chino Hills has a $147,347,942 budget with General Fund expenditures of $46,961,729 and an estimated General Fund reserve of $47,149,379.
The city council approved the budget Tuesday.
General Fund revenues are projected to be $46,961,729 with property taxes as the single largest revenue source at 36 percent, followed by sales and use tax of 18 percent.
City manager Benjamin Montgomery said the General Fund revenues can be viewed as the city’s “checkbook,” he said, or its month-to-month budget.
He said the city projected the sales and use tax would be significantly impacted during the pandemic, but it proved to be not as dramatic.
“When people were home, they were still shopping,” he said. “Many businesses were able to pivot and still provide services.”
He said a vibrant business community is encouraged by the city.
The city has $5,722,347, or 12 percent of General Fund reserves set aside in a pension stabilization fund with Public Agency Retirement Services (PARS).
Mr. Montgomery said the council sets aside 12 percent of its General Fund reserves to address any issues with pension funding that are outside of its control.
“Many residents are aware that there are pension concerns associated with the public sector,” he said. “We have one of the better programs with the county as opposed to the Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS).”
Mr. Montgomery said the General Fund reserves of $47,149,379 can be considered the city’s rainy day fund, of which 78 percent is unrestricted.
“This is an incredible safety net,” he said. “Many cities are happy with a 25 percent reserve.”
He noted the city’s program for spending is $147,347,942 but total revenues by source is $137,955,750.
“I want the budget to balance,” he said. “But the best way I can describe it is that every year we have revenues coming in and we don’t always spend every dime in the program areas.”
Councilman Art Bennett said another way the public can look at the $147 million versus the $137 million is there is a cash balance each year when the city doesn’t spend everything.
He said the $10 million difference is an aggregate that was not spent during the fiscal year. “If you look at it this way, it’s easy to comprehend that the $10 million is a cash balance that will be there that is not spent,” he said.
Police costs rising
The city’s law enforcement contract with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department increased by $693,129, for a total amount of $16.6 million.
The contract has been increasing by about that much each year for the last few years because of increasing wages and liability insurance that are passed on to the city.
Mr. Montgomery noted that the contract is offset by credits of $521,044 because the county pays the city for a portion of the station that is used by deputies serving the unincorporated areas of Montclair and Chino.
The council said despite the increase, the city’s cost for police services is lower than neighboring cities, including Chino that spends roughly $44 million annually to have its own department.
Councilman Bennett said if Chino Hills experiences a major event such as last year’s fire and civil protests, the city can use the vast resources of the county sheriff’s department including personnel, helicopters, equipment, and SWAT.
Lighting and landscape
The city’s rising landscape and lighting cost was once again discussed by the council, as it does every year, but this time the problem is being addressed.
The council retained a consultant (Willdan) in January 2020 to assess the city’s lighting and landscape situation. A draft analysis has been produced and is with the city attorney’s office, said Mr. Montgomery.
He estimates the draft will be finalized within the next couple of months. This fiscal year’s subsidy will be $1,780,328.
Councilman Bennett remarked, “This is very serious, and we have to find a way to control this, where every resident pays a bit. The city can’t continue to subsidize this--it’s bad business.”
The city is also subsidizing street sweeping at a cost of $50,712 for this fiscal year.
