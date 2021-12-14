City of Chino Hills steps up to take trash

Beginning today, Tuesday, Dec. 14, Chino Hills residents may drop off their trash in bags at Chino Hills Community Park at Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, excluding holidays.
The drop-off will be staffed by city employees until the Republic Services trash strike is resolved. No yard waste, recycling, bulky items, or household hazardous waste will be accepted.
Excessive working hours and company intimidation are some of the reasons cited by sanitation workers at Republic Services for going on strike at 3 a.m. Dec. 9.
Adan Alvarez of the Teamsters Local 396 said Republic Services can fix the problem today if they wanted to.
Our story from the Dec. 11 edition of the Champion follows:
