An inmate at the California Institution for Men died from complications of COVID-19 Thursday, becoming the 20th inmate at the Chino prison to die of the virus since the pandemic began earlier this year.
The inmate’s name and age are being withheld. He died at an undisclosed hospital.
“No additional information is being provided to protect the individual's medical privacy,” state prison officials said in an email on Friday.
There are 41 inmates at the California Institution for Men currently under quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
A total of 1,104 inmates and 165 staff members at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.
Of those, 1,012 inmates and 71 staff members have recovered.
At the nearby California Institution for Women, 349 inmates and 65 staff members have tested positive. Nearly 290 inmates have recovered along with 59 staff members.
One inmate and one staff member at the women’s prison have died from the virus, officials said.
More than 9,300 inmates in the state prison system has tested positive for the virus, 7,750 have recovered and 54 have died.
Numbers show 2,235 staff members in the state have tested positive with 1,008 recovering and nine have died, state officials report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.