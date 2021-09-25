Relay For Life Oct. 2
The 12-hour Chino Relay For Life will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. in Chino with games, food, activities, and entertainment.
The event will include an opening celebration, a survivors and caregivers walk, and a “luminaria” ceremony where lights are placed in bags to honor a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or somebody fighting the disease.
After dark, Relay participants share an emotional moment when each luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer.
Residents may purchase a luminaria for their loved ones by visiting relayforlife.org/chino.ca.
Community members who would like to donate or get involved may call Janet Homonnay at (909) 762-3032 or email her at chinorelayforlife@gmail.com.
Steve McQueen car show Oct. 3
The Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills.
The late Mr. McQueen, an actor famous for his action movies in the late 1950s through 1980, was a resident of the home for troubled youth when he was in his teens.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance or at the event. Attendees may bring an ice chest, but alcohol and smoking are not permitted.
An awards ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. with distribution of hand-made trophies made by Boys Republic students. Free tram tours of the campus will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information: stevemcqueencarshow.com.
COVID testing in Chino
Residents can obtain free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 13453 Ramona Ave., next to Buena Vista High School, 13509 Ramona Ave. in Chino. Appointments can be made by visiting lhi.care/covidtest ing, creating an account and answering a series of questions.
No insurance is necessary.
Girl Scout meeting
Girls ages 5 to 17 can attend a Girl Scout information meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Girl Scout Community Center, 5007 Center St., Chino. Information: mbarajas@girlscoutsla.org
Blood drive scheduled
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Senior bowling Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can participate in a senior bowling league at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. Information: Alan Benson, (909) 724-9029.
Pinochle played Wednesdays
The card game pinochle is played by a recreational group at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
There is no fee.
Players do not have to live in Chino Hills.
For information, call Jerry Thompson at (951) 830-5777.
‘Battle of Chino’ presentation
The Chino Hills Historical Society will host a presentation by Chino Hills resident and historian Paul R. Spitzzeri at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Mr. Spitzzeri will provide a slide-illustrated presentation about the Battle of Chino that took place in 1846 where the Boys Republic stands today.
A historical marker in front of the former Chino Valley Fire District station on Eucalyptus Avenue commemorates the battle.
Information: chhistory@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.