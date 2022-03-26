It was Chino Hills’ turn to select a district map and the city council did that on Tuesday night.
The new boundaries are similar to the previous ones with a few shifts to accommodate population growth.
Each of the five districts must contain about 15,700 people.
Every 10 years, local governments use census data to redraw district lines reflecting new population numbers.
This process, called redistricting, ensures each district has nearly equal populations while considering demographics and easily identifiable boundaries.
The city’s consultant, National Demographics Corporation, used 2020 demographics data to provide the following statistics:
Districts 1 and 2 have the highest concentration of Asian-Americans, with 53 percent and 52 percent respectively and District 4 has the highest concentration of Hispanics at 41 percent.
The white population is highest in District 3 with 36 percent, with Districts 1 and 2 having 21 percent and 20 percent respectively, District 4 with 17 percent, and District 5 with 23 percent.
The black population is 4 percent in all districts except District 5, with 6 percent.
“There is no perfect map,” Mayor Ray Marquez said. “For the sake of population balance, we needed to compromise.”
According to federal and state laws, census blocks cannot be divided. This caused some of the realignments.
Other redistricting principles dictate that the core of existing districts should be preserved, and the choice of voters in previous elections should be respected to provide a continuity of office.
The city received approximately 20 maps from residents and the consultant during the course of six meetings. The map submitted by resident Jeff Vaka was chosen with a few revisions made by the council.
The boundaries will be official in time for the November election where Mayor Marquez and Councilmen Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz will be up for re-election if they choose to run again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.