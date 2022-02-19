The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa’s State of the City 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Planes of Fame Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Cost is $45 per ticket. The networking event begins at 11 a.m. The luncheon starts at 11:45 a.m.
To register visit: chino valleychamber.com.
