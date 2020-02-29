The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Salute to Public Safety Luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The event honors the men and women of the fire, police, corrections and Sheriff’s Departments that protect Chino Valley community.
Tickets are $50 for Chamber members or $65 for non-members and may be purchased by calling the Chamber at 627-6177 or by visiting www.chinoval leychamber.com.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Tickets for this event traditionally sell out quickly.
