The City of Chino Planning Commission will hold public hearings at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 in city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., at the request of two landowners wishing to subdivide their properties.
Bonaldo Engineering proposes to subdivide a 5-acre parcel at 12543 Benson Ave. into two parcels of 11,889 and 8,222 square feet.
KG Investment proposes to subdivide a .64-acre parcel into two parcels of 14,532 and 13,621 square feet on property at 13515 Monte Vista Ave.
Both properties are zoned for single-family residential, which allows for 3 to 4.5 units per acre in the city’s General Plan.
Members of the public may speak or submit written comments at the meeting, or email comments by 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21 to devel opmentservices@cityofchi no.org.
Information: 334-3525 or rmurphy@cityofchino.org.
