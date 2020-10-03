“Every time I see that cornfield, I see my dad.”
Chino farmer Peter Garcia observed his corn as it baked under the bright sun on Sept. 22, ready for harvest.
Exactly 100 days earlier, he had planted the seeds at 16400 Chino Corona Road on farmland in south Chino near the California Institution for Women.
Three days of triple digit heat was hard on the corn this year, which generally takes well to the climate and abundant water in Chino, he said.
“Farmers are the biggest gamblers in the world,” he said. “We are at mother nature’s mercy.”
Family legacy
Mr. Garcia, 71, added another harvest to his family’s legacy in Chino.
His father, Pete Garcia Sr,. farmed corn and alfalfa to supply the dairies with cattle feed. He also grew sweet corn that he sold in 1959 for 25 cents a dozen at a stand located at Central and Francis avenues.
He was a lifelong Chino resident and in 1975 served on the Chino city council.
For 30 years, the elder Garcia farmed on land near Ramona Avenue and the 71 Freeway, where Chino Hills Ford and The Commons at Chino Hills shopping center are located.
He also farmed in the 1970s in the area of Pipeline, Edison and Grand avenues.
Mr. Garcia said that while growing up in Chino, he worked beside his father.
For 50 years he has continued the family tradition, although his two children, a daughter who is a school teacher and a son in Alaska, will not follow in his footsteps.
Changes
Development has pushed the farms to south Chino, where he now leases 40 acres of land.
“The best farming ground in Southern California is right here and they are putting pavement on it. We are going to regret it,” Mr. Garcia said.
He estimates the undeveloped land on which he farms is valued at $500,000 per acre.
His lease with Richland Communities Real Estate Development is through 2022.
Chino corn
Mr. Garcia said corn is grown in the summer when the ground is warm. For the winter, he plants wheat and vegetables that require more water and cooler temperatures. Garcia Farms only grows medium grade field corn used solely for animal feed. It is harvested by a tractor that cuts and chops corn stalks into small pieces to be fermented and preserved for cattle feed.
Fermentation heats up the enzymes, raises the nutritional value of the feed, and increases milk production in cows.
“Cows love it. It’s sweet,” the farmer said.
Mr. Garcia said for hundreds of years, silos have been used for fermentation.
Today, farmers use airtight bags that are pressurized up to 1,500 pounds.
Last week, the cut corn from his field was transported to state-owned land located behind the Chino men’s prison.
A portion of the land is used by Cal Poly Pomona.
One tractor truck after another came through the location to empty their loads.
From within the trailer bed, the cut-up corn was pushed out under extreme pressure into a long, white tube-like plastic bag.
Mr. Garcia said the airtight bags baking in the hot sun create fermentation in about 10 days.
The feed becomes preserved and can be stored inside the bags for up to five years.
The bags remain on site and are emptied as the feed is sold, picked up and delivered to the dairy farms.
Other crops
While his corn was being harvested last week, other workers on Garcia Farms were preparing a two-acre plot for 60,000 strawberry plants.
Starting around Christmas, strawberries will be ready for sale at the Garcia's farm stand. Mr. Garcia's wife Claudia runs the stand located on the corner of Chino Corona Road and Pine Avenue.
It is open from December through July 4.
Broccoli, cauliflower, onion, radish, garlic, sugar beets, carrots, celery, black romaine, zucchini, kale and cilantro, all grown on the farm site, are sold.
Mr. Garcia said he started growing strawberries 20 years ago after his father died. Strawberries are more labor intensive, requiring one worker per acre, but the market price is better, he said.
Mr. Garcia said the coronavirus made it harder to find workers to pick the strawberries.
The state agricultural department has provided masks and distancing instructions.
Peter Garcia was featured in a Champion article on Nov. 9, 2019 for Veteran’s Day. Mr. Garcia received several military services awards for acts of heroism during 1969-1971 while serving in Vietnam with the United States Army.
