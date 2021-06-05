Oakmont of Chino Hills assisted living center at 14837 Peyton Drive held a remembrance ceremony and barbecue for its residents from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Chino Valley Fire District Chaplain Keith Roby offered the invocation and Chino Hills Councilman Art Bennett, a Vietnam veteran, engaged the veterans to thank them for their service.
Among those receiving honors were two women who were nurses in World War II: Jeanne Wood, an Army nurse, and Anne Linn, a Navy nurse.
Other recognized veterans were Jim Edmonds (World War II), Larry Romero, Gary Garth, Chuck Heiser, Ray McGuire (World War II), Richard Oertel (World War II), Bill Scudder, Tom VanAlstine, Bob Talmo (World War II), Emilio Barajas, Jack Feehan, Tom Durant, Nick Colby, and Gordon Scruton who served in the Canadian Armed Forces.
