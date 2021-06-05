Jeanne Wood, a World War II Army nurse

Jeanne Wood, a World War II Army nurse who will turn 100 in September, is thanked by Chino Hills Councilman Art Bennett for her service at a Memorial Day celebration at Oakmont in Chino Hills where she resides. Ms. Wood was an Army nurse, serving in a general hospital in England in 1944 and 1945. She was the only female commander in the history of American Legion Post 299, where she led the post in 1970 and 1971.

 Oakmont of Chino Hills photo

Oakmont of Chino Hills assisted living center at 14837 Peyton Drive held a remembrance ceremony and barbecue for its residents from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Chino Valley Fire District Chaplain Keith Roby offered the invocation and Chino Hills Councilman Art Bennett, a Vietnam veteran, engaged the veterans to thank them for their service.

Among those receiving honors were two women who were nurses in World War II: Jeanne Wood, an Army nurse, and Anne Linn, a Navy nurse.

Other recognized veterans were Jim Edmonds (World War II), Larry Romero, Gary Garth, Chuck Heiser, Ray McGuire (World War II), Richard Oertel (World War II), Bill Scudder, Tom VanAlstine, Bob Talmo (World War II), Emilio Barajas, Jack Feehan, Tom Durant, Nick Colby, and Gordon Scruton who served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

