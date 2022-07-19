A 29-year-old Riverside man suspected to commit burglaries at two restaurants and a soon-to-be opened business in Chino Hills last month was arrested Sunday afternoon after a traffic stop in Ontario.
Edgar Martin Torres Garcia was arrested at 3:17 p.m. in the 2500 block of Archibald Ave., near the Ontario Police Department.
He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property.
San Bernardino County jail records show Mr. Garcia was released on bail at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday.
Chino Hills police began working an investigation June 28 after three businesses in Chino Hills were broken into and several items were stolen, deputies said.
The three businesses were identified as San Juan Pollo Restaurant at 15942 Los Serranos Country Club Drive; Tasty Noodle House at 2947 Chino Ave. Unit D; and a new business that is under construction where the address was not known, according to Chino Hills Police Sgt. Narcie Sousa.
“Members of the Multi Enforcement Team and detectives worked closely to locate video surveillance which captured the suspect and his vehicle at each location,” Deputy Daniel Renear said. “The suspect had a history of breaking into businesses and narcotics violations.”
Ontario police stopped the suspect on July 17 and learned of the on-going burglary investigation.
After the driver was interviewed, he was arrested, Deputy Renear said.
Detectives on Monday served a search warrant at the suspect’s Riverside home and his vehicle, locating evidence linking him to the Chino Hills burglaries, the deputy said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
