A 24-year-old Chino man was jailed Saturday on suspicion of continuously spitting on Chino police officers during his arrest for public intoxication.
Luis Roberto Martinez-Gurrola was booked into the West Valley Detention Center. He was released at 5:06 a.m. Sunday with a citation for battery on a peace officer and public intoxication, according to county jail records.
Police were called at 6:48 p.m. to the 12700 block of Russell Avenue on a report of a man lying on the curb with half of his body in the street, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“Officers asked if he needed any medical attention and he denied he was injured,” the sergeant said.
The officers noticed the man was “heavily intoxicated” and wasn’t able to care for himself, she added.
When police took the man into custody, he began to spit on the officers.
“Mr. Martinez-Gurrola continued to spit on officers while transporting him to West Valley Detention Center despite their requests for him to stop,” Sgt. Franklin said.
A court date has not yet been scheduled, according to jail records.
