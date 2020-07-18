Firework celebrations on Independence Day led to poor air quality in several Southern California cities, including Chino and Chino Hills, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
At noon Sunday, Air Quality Index levels were “unhealthy” in portions of San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties because of elevated fine particulate matter concentrations, officials reported.
“During the overnight and early morning hours, AQI levels reached the “hazardous” category in portions of Los Angeles and Orange counties, said spokeswoman Nahal Mogharabi. “Fine particulate matter concentrations were expected to decrease throughout the day on Sunday with increased atmospheric mixing. As a result, AQI levels were expected to decrease to moderate levels in coastal locations and downtown Los Angeles.”
In the Inland Empire, the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley, afternoon ozone resulted in AQI levels in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups, Ms. Mogharabi said.
“Fine particulate matter levels on July 4 and July 5 are typically among the worst days of the year in the South Coast Air Basin, she said. “Fireworks are known to emit high levels of particulate matter as well as metal air pollutants, all of which can contribute to negative health effects. The smoke and combustion products from fireworks add to the fine particles already present in the basin that are primarily caused by motor vehicles, as well as fugitive dust and industrial emissions.”
She said breathing fine particulate matters can lead to a variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects, including heart attacks, asthma aggravation, decreased lung function, coughing and difficulty breathing and may lead to premature death in people with heart or lung disease.
