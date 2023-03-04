Sixth grade girls can learn to confidently transition to junior high school by attending the 15th Annual Stepping Up for Girls event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Chino High School, 5431 Jefferson Ave.

The program, organized by the Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, is offered at no cost and includes lunch.

