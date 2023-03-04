Sixth grade girls can learn to confidently transition to junior high school by attending the 15th Annual Stepping Up for Girls event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Chino High School, 5431 Jefferson Ave.
The program, organized by the Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, is offered at no cost and includes lunch.
Speaker topics will include dangers of the internet, bullying, the importance of staying in school, homework help resources, and more.
Parents are encouraged to attend.
Reservations are required and must be made by Thursday, March 9. Check-in time is at 7:30 a.m.
Soroptimist Club President Sandra Sue Bright said the event “equips sixth grade girls with strategies to overcome obstacles, set goals, and head towards success.”
“The day is filled with all kinds of activities including speakers, a hair stylist, a fashion show with students modeling clothing showing examples of appropriate ways to dress for school, games, and a chance to win lots of prizes; everyone goes home with gifts,” said Charleen King, chairperson of the event.
To register, call (909) 536-1932 or (909) 628-0966.
