Chino Valley school board vice president Christina Gagnier, speaking at the Dec. 17 school board meeting, had a clear message for parents who want schools reopened.
“At this time there is nothing the school board can do to get our students back to school,” she said.
Ms. Gagnier said she understands why parents are frustrated, because she herself is frustrated by the “inconsistencies and back and forth” of the governor’s stay-at-home orders.
“This is not working. Case rates are dramatically out of control,” she said. Ms. Gagnier advised parents to contact state representatives.
“We really need to push on our legislature to come up with solutions,” she said.
Prior to the meeting, a protest was held by about 20 parents and students who want the schools to reopen.
Associated Chino Teachers president Brenda Walker said normal classroom instruction and delivery of services is “not our current reality.”
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard at chino.k12.ca.us. that tracks positive cases of teachers and students at each school “shows us we are a long way from normal,” she said.
In-person classroom instruction is taking place for special education students only.
Ms. Walker said more special education students are expected to start in January.
