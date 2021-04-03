Requests to build a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and a commercial center/apartment development will be considered by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, April 5.
Residents may attend in person at council chambers at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Raising Cane’s
PM Design Group Inc. has applied to construct a 3,620-square-foot Raising Cane’s drive-through restaurant at 3919 Grand Ave. in the Chino Spectrum Towne Center.
The Tilted Kilt restaurant operated on the site until it closed in 2019.
Retail/housing
Chino Preserve Development Corporation, Lewis Retail Centers, and Homecoming V at The Preserve, LLC are seeking approval for a commercial center and high density apartment development in the Preserve to be called the Town Center at The Preserve commercial center and the Main Street Apartments.
The project is on 40 acres south of Pine Avenue between East Preserve Loop Road and West Preserve Loop Road.
Approximately 16 acres would be subdivided for the 146,648 square-foot commercial center.
Three drive-throughs and permits to establish up to ten Alcoholic Beverage Control licenses for on-site and off-site consumption of alcohol are included in plans for the commercial center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.