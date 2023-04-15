Top collision areas in Chino identified in road plan

A big rig flipped onto its side in 2019 at Kimball and Euclid avenues, which was identified as one of the top five intersections with the greatest number of collisions between 2016 and 2020. No injuries were reported in this incident.

 Champion file photo by Josh Thompson

Five fatal traffic collisions occurred on Kimball Avenue in Chino from 2016 to 2020, according to a local roadway safety plan presented to the city council April 4.

In that time period, there were 4,505 collisions recorded in Chino, with 29 fatal collisions and 69 severe injury collisions. Seven of those involved another vehicle, eight involved pedestrians, nine involved a fixed object, and three involved bicyclists.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.