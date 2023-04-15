Top collision areas in Chino identified in road plan

Five fatal traffic collisions occurred on Kimball Avenue in Chino from 2016 to 2020, according to a local roadway safety plan presented to the city council April 4.
In that time period, there were 4,505 collisions recorded in Chino, with 29 fatal collisions and 69 severe injury collisions. Seven of those involved another vehicle, eight involved pedestrians, nine involved a fixed object, and three involved bicyclists.
The plan, required by Caltrans for the purpose of demonstrating need to allow the city to apply for grants, identifies problem areas in Chino.
The fatal collisions on Kimball involved reckless drivers, drivers under the influence, and one unknown medical emergency that caused a bicyclist to fall from his bike, hitting his head and succumbing to his injuries, Chino Police Captain Andrew Bjelland told the Champion.
Riverside Drive, between Mountain and Ramona avenues, experienced 13 pedestrian-involved collisions.
The highest recorded causes of collisions were unsafe speeds, at 27.5 percent; improper turns, at 19.1 percent; right-of-way violations at 17.9 percent; and drivers ignoring traffic signs and signals, at 8.7 percent.
Eighty-eight pedestrian-involved accidents resulted in eight fatal collisions, 11 severe injuries, and 67 with reported injury or pain. Eighty-nine bicycle-involved collisions were reported, with three fatal and three resulting in severe injuries.
Top five
The signalized intersections with the greatest number of collisions are Central Avenue and Riverside Drive, 57; Central and Philadelphia Street, 55; Euclid and Kimball avenues, 47; Ramona Avenue and Riverside Drive, 47; and Ramona and Schaefer avenues, 46.
Unsignalized intersections with the most crashes are Monte Vista and Walnut avenues, 26; Monte Vista and Chino avenues, 17; Central Avenue and G Street, 15; Central and Jefferson avenues, 14; and Fifth Street and Chino Avenue, 12.
Countermeasures
The study recommends countermeasures such as converting intersections to roundabouts, creating directional median openings to allow or restrict left turns and U turns, installing pedestrian crossings and crosswalks, and modifying signal phasing. Other measures include DUI checkpoints and monitoring hot spots.
