Another closing
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Employees at New York & Company, the women’s fashion retailer at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, were just enjoying a re-opening when parent company RTW Retailwinds, Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection July 13. “Store closing” signs now fill the windows. Liquidation sales are occurring at every store and will last until all merchandise is sold, according to a news release. The retailer joins many others in Chino Valley going bankrupt or closing stores including Victoria Secret, Pier 1 Imports, JCPenney, GNC, Jos. A. Bank, Men’s Wearhouse, J. Crew, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Chico’s, Payless ShoeSource, Gymboree, California Pizza Kitchen, Children’s Place, and White House Black Market.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.