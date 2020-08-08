Another closing

Employees at New York & Company, the women’s fashion retailer at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, were just enjoying a re-opening when parent company RTW Retailwinds, Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection July 13. “Store closing” signs now fill the windows. Liquidation sales are occurring at every store and will last until all merchandise is sold, according to a news release. The retailer joins many others in Chino Valley going bankrupt or closing stores including Victoria Secret, Pier 1 Imports, JCPenney, GNC, Jos. A. Bank, Men’s Wearhouse, J. Crew, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Chico’s, Payless ShoeSource, Gymboree, California Pizza Kitchen, Children’s Place, and White House Black Market.
